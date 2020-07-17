LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man Friday night at Jefferson Square Park after he fired a gun into the air while standing in a street nearby.
In the edited video below, provided by LMPD, a man in a white shirt and black shorts can been seen leaving the sidewalk surrounding Jefferson Square and firing a shot into the air while standing in the street with at least a dozen people within close proximity. Police did not report any injuries related to the incident.
LMPD officers moved in and arrested the 24-year-old for wanton endangerment, spokeswoman Jessie Halladay said in a statement Friday night. The video shows several protesters following officers out of the park as they escorted the man down Jefferson Street to 5th Street before turning around and heading back toward the park. Protesters were yelling at officers as they placed the man into the vehicle, according to Halladay's statement.
More police responded to the area to make sure the other officers were able to get away from the park safely, Halladay said.
Video shows people who were gathered in the park continuing to yell at officers, even kicking their vehicles and throwing items at them, as they were leaving.
