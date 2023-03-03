LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released body camera video Friday of a Feb. 20 shooting in the city's Chickasaw neighborhood that showed an officer accidentally shoot two teenagers.
LMPD said in a news release a day after the incident that officers were called to the 800 block of South 38th Street, near Doerhoerfer Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood, around 6 p.m. Feb. 20 on a report from a community member that several juveniles had illegally entered a garage on a vacant property in what was believed to be a stolen car.
Officers drew their weapons when they arrived "due to multiple unknown threats," according to the press release. Shortly thereafter, the garage door opened, and several of the teenagers ran out.
"As one officer tried to detain the suspects, his service weapon discharged one bullet," police said. "The discharge is believed to have been unintentional."
Officer Brendan Kaiser, a six-year veteran of the department, was the one who's gun fired, LMPD said Friday.
The juveniles were unarmed. One of the them was caught but refused to answer questions.
Police said "no evidence (on scene) presented itself that would alert officers on scene that anyone had been injured." But an hour later, LMPD said Norton Children's Hospital informed officers that a teenage boy was transported there by private means with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Then, as officers responded to the hospital, LMPD was alerted to another teenage boy who'd arrived at Norton's Hospital Downtown with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
LMPD said the two teens gave conflicting statements about how they were shot, and both denied being at the scene on South 38th Street. Police said they later connected the teens to that scene by reviewing body camera footage and other evidence.
Kaiser was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation from the Public Integrity Unit.
Department policy has called for cases in which an LMPD officer shoots someone to be investigated by Kentucky State Police. But LMPD said KSP "instructed LMPD to conduct the investigation" in this case.
Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said the investigation will be turned over to KSP for review once completed, he said. Humphrey did not know why KSP decided not to take the lead on investigating this case.
No charges have been filed yet against the four juveniles who were the scene, but Humphrey said the car was determined to have been stolen. The teens have since been released from the hospital.
