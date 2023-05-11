LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police arrested a Vine Grove volunteer firefighter Monday accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15 year old girl.
In a town of about 7,000 people, word travels fast. William Nickoson has been initially charged with sodomy and police said the relationship lasted more than a year.
"Oh my goodness. Oh my gosh. I hate to hear that," Dale Boyd said.
"It's sick. People are sick. You don't know what's next door to you," Linda Boyd said.
Dale and Linda Boyd live feet away from the Vine Grove Fire Department.
"You feel kind of safe, because you know, they are right next to you," Linda Boyd said.
The couple, among many, were shocked to learn someone who fought fires in Hardin County had a relationship with a young girl in the city's junior firefighter program.
"Well, I think the program are great, but I sure hate to hear what happened. I hope it doesn't put a damper on it," Dale Boyd said.
"I'm the same way. I think the programs are fantastic, but you better watch where your kids are," Linda Boyd said.
But as fast as the word spread, no city officials would comment on the arrest. Vine Grove's Mayor Pam Ogden refused to speak with WDRB and said the police and fire chief wouldn't either.
"They've always done very well," Dale Boyd said. "I mean, they are doing a great job. They really do a great job. It's just a shame. We've had so many good people that I am just surprised to hear that they would have someone like that, but you never know."
You can still see Nickoson's headshot on the Vine Grove website.
Police are still investigating and more charges are possible. Nickoson was released from jail on a $5,000 bound.
For more information about the junior firefighter program, click here.
