LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they identified a suspect who fatally shot a man in Louisville's Russell neighborhood late last month.
According to a news release, Louisville Metro Police is looking for 34-year-old Mickeal Jerome Taylor, wanted in connection with the April 28 killing of 32-year-old Lamont Hobbs Jr.
Police said officers were called to the intersection of West Jefferson and South 11th streets around 9 a.m. April 28. When they arrived, they found Hobbs suffering from a gunshot wound.
Hobbs was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.
On Monday afternoon, LMPD named Taylor as a suspect and issued a news release asking for the public's help to locate him. Police said Taylor was last seen driving a gold Ford Expedition with Kentucky tag 326-GAN.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information on Taylor's wherebouts is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.
