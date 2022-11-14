LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Washington County man was charged with criminal abuse of a child, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said police received a call from Marion County 911 referencing a one-month old child who had arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon. The child, who was later flown to Norton's Children Hospital in Louisville, had signs of possible physical abuse and was being treated for life-threatening injuries.
KSP said it started an investigation, leading to an arrest of 22-year-old James Dalton, of Springfield, Kentucky.
He was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, assault, wanton endangerment and trafficking a controlled substance, among other charges.
Jeffries was booked at the Marion County Detention Center.
