LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities arrested a Western High School student after he allegedly brought a stolen gun with an extended magazine to school on Tuesday.
According to court documents, 19-year-old Jamari Brisco was arrested by Jefferson County Public Schools Police shortly before 10 a.m.
Police said at 8:45 a.m., they were sent to the school at 2501 Rockford Lane in Shively after staff at the school discovered that a student had a handgun.
Brisco allegedly admitted to having a gun in his backpack but initially refused to give it up. A K-9 was brought in to conduct a search.
Police said the gun was eventually seized. It was described as a 9mm pistol with two magazines, one of which was an "extended magazine" that could hold 30 rounds.
It is not clear from the arrest report if the gun or either of the magazines were loaded at the time.
Police said when the gun's serial number was run through a national database, it was discovered that it was reported stolen.
Brisco was arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and receipt of stolen property (firearm).
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
