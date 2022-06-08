LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection with a shooting in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood that left another woman in critical condition.
According to court documents, Shakhariel A. Brown-Kennedy was taken into custody at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She is charged with Attempted Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
The incident occurred at about 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, according to a news release. That's when officers with the Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Oleanda Avenue, which is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they located the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, according to the news release.
A police report states that, shortly before the shooting, witnesses saw the victim and two other people arrive in a silver SUV that was parked at the intersection of Utah Avenue and Oleanda Avenue.
Brown-Kennedy lived on Oleanda Avenue, and witnesses said someone was damaging the windows at her home.
At some point, a witness said Brown-Kennedy came out of her apartment. That witness heard several gunshots, and moments later, the witness said the victim came running to her, saying she was shot.
Police said a witness also saw Brown-Kennedy standing near the silver SUV with a black handgun equipped with an extended magazine. That witness then saw Brown-Kennedy run back toward her home.
According to the arrest report, police later learned that Brown-Kennedy, the witnesses and the victim were all involved in an ongoing feud, and that there have been several instances of fights, threats and damaged property between them.
Police said a search uncovered a black handgun with an extended magazine hidden on the ground by Brown-Kennedy's fencepost. It was covered in tall grass, "in a manner to conceal it from officers," according to police.
Brown-Kennedy is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
