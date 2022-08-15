LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was indicted on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant after a fatal crash on Eastern Parkway last year.
Melissa Ybarra was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury. She is facing 10 different charges and is accused of killing a woman and injuring four other people.
According to a police report, a three-vehicle crash occurred at Eastern Parkway and Pindell Avenue in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood around 8 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2021. Police say Ybarra crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.
Donna Durbin, 32, died in the crash. Four of Durbin's passengers, including three children, all survived.
Another driver in a pickup truck was also hit, but wasn't injured.
A judge ordered Ybarra be held in jail on a $50,000 bond.
