LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman suffered critical injuries after she was shot near Old Louisville Friday morning.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting took place at the intersection of South 7th Street and West Oak Street, at about 6 a.m.
Police said they were sent there on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 40s with a gunshot wound. Ellis said the woman was taken to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police cars and crime scene tape surrounded a Stop & Go gas station and food mart at that location.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or send a tip to LMPD's Crime Tip Portal. All tips are anonymous.
