LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A theft at a community center in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood is calling attention to what some say is a larger public safety issue.
It happened at the Southwick Community Center at 3621 Southern Avenue, near Russell Lee Drive, on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Nicole Hayden said she was about to leave after wrapping up a class she was teaching, but when she reached for her car keys, they were gone.
But that's not all. Her purse, debit cards laptop and BMW were also stolen.
Hayden is a community activist with 15 years of experience serving Louisville youth.
"There is always a homicide or some sort of violence that our youth are dealing with, so I think that it is important for them to see people like me that they can possibly go to," she said.
She said her goal is to provide hope, resources and mentorship to youth in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood. This summer, she's teaching a class called, "Mind, Body and Soul."
"If it wasn't for the community center and leaders and mentors that supported me, there's no telling what I may be doing at this point," she said.
That why she said she isn't giving up, even after teens stole her BMW while she was teaching.
"I didn't think anything about it, but I laid my keys down," she said. "When it was time to look for my keys, they were gone, and my car was stolen."
Hayden said she immediately thought about checking surveillance video, but quickly learned the Southwick Community Center doesn't have any cameras.
"No cameras outside, no lights outside," she said. "We can't wait until something happens before we put a camera there."
Now she's calling on city leaders to step in and do just that. Tammy Hawkins, the District One Louisville Metro Council representative for that area, said she's been advocating for cameras in the past.
"This is a need for the parks and the community centers," she said. "This is where our children go, and I am a firm believer that parks will get on top of this. The mayor did approve it in the budget. Metro Council did approve it in the budget. So I will be watching very closely."
Hayden found her car less than an hour later, two blocks from the community center. Several teens brought back her purse and debit cards.
It may be frustrating, but she said she won't let this situation keep her from her mission.
"There is no way I could turn my back on the youth," she said. "Nobody turned their back on me."
Hayden said she plans to be back at the community center next week, and she hopes to see more kids and volunteers.
