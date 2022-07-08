LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Youth in Louisville are committing crimes like gun violence, car jackings and arson.
Some of the victims of the crimes and suspects aren't yet 18 years old.
On Wednesday, a juvenile was arrested and charged with starting a massive warehouse fire in the Russell neighborhood that injured three firefighters.
"It's just too much," Louisville mother Krista Gwynn said. "I look at my 14-year-old and think, really 14-year-olds are thinking like this."
According to a recent report, shootings are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S., with 22 juveniles shot every day. Last year, 188 homicides were reported in Louisville, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger.
"Last couple of weeks, my daughter knew first hand," Krista Gwynn said. "She knew these people personally."
The youth violence has hit close to home for Gwynn family.
"My son lost his life he wasn't even 30 days into his 19th birthday," Gwynn said.
In December 2019, Christian Gwynn was shot and killed on his way home. Last year, at 19 years old, Victoria Gwynn was hit by a stray bullet at Ballard Park.
"We all move as a unit," Krista Gwynn said. "My 14-year-old, now she's 20, we still move together wherever we go."
Jefferson County District Court Judge Jessica Moore is assigned to juvenile court. She said there's a disturbing trend involving juveniles and gun violence in Metro Louisville.
"I think it is becoming and you've heard it several times of public health emergency and crisis for us in Jefferson County. The crimes are escalating the victims are juveniles," Moore said. "Guns are very prevalent, being brought into schools on school property. It's really alarming the escalation of crimes and the number of juveniles involved."
Moore said some of the violence involves juveniles making bad choices.
"It can be a choice as much as getting in a car with people that you might think are your friends that are not necessarily the right crowd that could have guns or who knows what in the car," Moore said.
The Gwynns want harsher punishment in gun-related violence.
"They know they're going to get a slap on the wrist and get sent home," Krista Gwynn said. "You pick up a gun to do harm to someone and you need to be treated as an adult."
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
