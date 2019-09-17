CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Crest Motel kust across from adult bookstore Theatair X had a reputation with Clarksville Police. In fact, three people were arrested for cooking meth in a motel room bathroom in 2012.
But those days could be in long gone. Denton Floyd Real Estate Group converted the rundown motel into 40 upscale, one-bedroom apartments.
“It was a very unique restoration project,” said Clayton Pace, director of development and infrastructure with Denton Floyd Real Estate. “We redid everything inside the unit.”
They have stainless steel appliances and top-of-the-line countertops and floors. They stripped the motel down to the studs, taking it from a crime hot spot to a breezy oasis.
“We have a pool. Wee have a pet park and club house with a game room,” said Jody Offutt, vice president of operations for Denton Floyd Real Estate Group. “Cable and Wifi are included in rent.”
The units are affordably priced, starting at $700 a month for the classic one-bedroom. The one-bedroom-plus floor plan with more space and a walk-in closet starts at $775 a month. Leasing started in June, and they're already nearly halfway full.
Neighbors originally voiced concerns with parking and not enough sidewalks.
“At first, this was not well received by the town of Clarksville,” Pace said.
But now that it's finished, the goal is to take the building from blight to beauty.
“They kind of sell themselves," Offutt said. "They really are very beautiful on the inside."
