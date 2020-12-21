LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public School Superintendent Marty Pollio describes the lasting impact of the pandemic as a crisis in education.
More specifically, he called it a digital decline and shared with WDRB what it will take to get students caught up after nearly a year of learning at home.
Through open records requests, WDRB learned Jefferson County Public Schools has seen a staggering rise in failing grades with school closed since March. The district of roughly 100,000 students recorded more than 64,000 Fs or failing grades in the first six weeks of this school year.
It's a nearly 140% increase district wide from the same time last year when students were in school.
"There are so many barriers that we could not have anticipated before we were in this situation that I do not think you can just look at the raw numbers and say this is the amount of kids not passing," 7th grade W.E.B.B Dubois Academy math teacher Natalie Rashad said. "I think we have to look at the bigger picture and see that we are dealing with issues we could have never foreseen."
