LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A critically acclaimed BBQ restaurant is moving into the long-vacant site at Louisville's Waterfront Park.
In a release, Waterfront Park said Pig Beach BBQ will open in the building formerly home to Tumbleweed TexMex Grill and Doc’s Cantina, which closed in 2016. The restaurant is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022, in time for Kentucky Derby festivities.
Pig Beach BBQ opened in Brooklyn, New York in 2015 and has earned critical acclaim from the New York Times and the Food Network. It also made Southern Living's “Great American Barbecue Bucket List.” The restaurant has two locations in New York City and another that debuts in West Palm Beach, Florida, this winter.
Partners Matt Abdoo, Shane McBride and Rob Shawger are award-winning pitmasters that have won dozens of championships. Abdoo said in the release that Louisville's bourbon culture pairs perfectly with their brand of barbecue and hospitality.
“We couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing Pig Beach to such a vibrant destination in Louisville as Waterfront Park, and we look forward to working with local distilleries, breweries, and purveyors in reflecting that flavor and culture throughout our menu,” said Abdoo.
Pig Beach BBQ also sells an award-winning line of sauces and rubs. To learn more, go to www.pigbeachnyc.com.
