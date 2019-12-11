LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police say they've arrested five women from Chicago who were driving across the country on a shoplifting spree that netted more than $25,000 worth of stolen goods.
According to arrest reports, 32-year-old Antoinette Avant, 37-year-old Jocelyn Jackson, 28-year-old Kanissha Price, 24-year-old Elena Rios and 18-year-old Kimberly Coffer, were arrested by the Elizabethtown Police Department Tuesday afternoon.
It's not clear if those are their real names or ages, or if those are false identities.
Police say they were sent to the Kroger at 3040 Dolphin Drive in Elizabethtown just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday on a report of a shoplifting incident.
According to the arrest report, two of the women stole about $1,500 worth of merchandise from the Kroger before jumping into a van with the other women and driving away.
Police say they spotted the van -- which had an Illinois temporary tag -- on Mulberry Street, where they initiated a traffic stop.
According to the arrest report, the officer approaching the van could see the women inside throwing items behind the seats in the back of the van.
Police say they could smell marijuana inside the van, and one of the admitted to having some of the merchandise stolen from Kroger in her pants.
However, police say that wasn't the only stolen merchandise inside the van. According to the arrest reports, officers found eight large trash bags of stolen goods. That merchandise included makeup, beauty supplies, teeth whitener, Rogaine and "additional high value retail merchandise."
According to police, that merchandise had been stolen from retailers including Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Target and Kroger.
Police say a search of the van produced "logs" of various theft locations, which ranged from Illinois to Georgia. At one point, the logs stated that the suspects had shipped 300 pounds of stolen property from Atlanta to Illinois, using two FedEx shipments.
The total value of the stolen merchandise found in the eight garbage bags in the van on Tuesday was about $25,500, according to police.
Police say the logs were found in Jackson's purse, and they believe she was in charge of the shoplifting ring. However, police say they don't know if any of the suspects' names are real or aliases.
"Identities are unknown," the arrest reports state. "Multiple different names and licenses were located not matching anyone present."
This story will be updated.
