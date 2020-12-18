LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cross-country tour made a stop in Louisville on Friday to help those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and get kids excited about baseball.
"We just try to provide a lot of stuff that's needed and a lot of stuff that also brings joy," said Anthony Holt with The Players Alliance's Pull Up Neighbor tour. The Players Alliance is made up of more than 150 active and former Major League Baseball players working to improve representation of Black Americans in the game.
During a two-month journey across the country, the tour stopped Friday at the Louisville Urban League. Families could pick up food boxes from Dare to Care, and there were gift bags filled with MLB merchandise, masks and hand sanitizer.
The tour also made a stop at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, where the brand donated baseball equipment.
