MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School is closed in Hart County until Wednesday because of sickness, giving custodians a chance to bleach and spray everything from desks to doorknobs and pencil sharpeners to kill as many germs as possible.
District Superintendent Nathan Smith said it was a difficult decision to cancel classes for two days, but he felt like it would ultimately be the best choice for everyone's health, including the 2,400 students.
In addition to looking at the school calendar, Smith said there were several factors and discussions that went into the decision.
"You always have to look at student achievement, student well-being, that's number one. You have to look at parents and putting them out, having to find child care," he said.
Custodians including Jamie Logsdon, who works at Bonnieville Elementary School, will use the instructional break to deep clean every surface in the buildings.
"It's a hard job to do," Logsdon said. "It takes a lot more time but you know, that's what we have to do to get the kids back to school."
Custodians will bleach surfaces, spray hallways and kill as many germs as possible.
"From the doorknobs to the desk to the pencil sharpeners, anything," Logsdon said, wiping down counters in a classroom.
He said he's noticed attendance go down quite a bit in the last few weeks, and the official numbers have reflected that.
"Not just flu. We've had RSV, we've had strep, and it's been really bad this year," said Logsdon.
Smith said, "If you don't have students in their seats, you have an issue."
According to the Hart County Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed 119 cases of flu in the county so far this season, and that number doesn't count any rapid tests done in clinics.
Leeann Hennion, a nurse at the health department, said she thinks the flu is worse this year.
"It seems like we've heard a lot more people saying that their children are sick and that they are sick," she said.
Health officials also said that it’s not too late to get a flu shot. The CDC recommend that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every season. Many insurers cover the cost of the flu shot.
The CDC also said that people can prevent spreading the flu by covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, washing their hands often and staying at home if they are sick.
Schools will open again on Wednesday in Hart County, but the cleaning will continue beyond that, Logsdon said.
"It's not just a couple days. It's going to be until the sickness is gone," he said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.