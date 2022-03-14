LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a "significant" amount of watches in Louisville last week. 

In a tweet, the department said it seized 166 counterfeit designer watches that would have been worth $7.75 million if they were real. 

On Friday, the bulk of the watches, 88, were intercepted by the department. 

