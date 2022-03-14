LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a "significant" amount of watches in Louisville last week.
CBP officers in Louisville significant counterfeit watch seizures week in review: Tuesday 37 watches-$1.11M, Wednesday 1 watch-$2.25M, Thursday 40 watches-$1.81M, Friday 88 watches-$2.58. That is a total of 166 counterfeit designer watches worth $7.75M, if they were real. pic.twitter.com/f6KKAhMk7V— CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) March 14, 2022
In a tweet, the department said it seized 166 counterfeit designer watches that would have been worth $7.75 million if they were real.
On Friday, the bulk of the watches, 88, were intercepted by the department.
