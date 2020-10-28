LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CVS is expanding its COVID-19 testing.
The pharmacy chain is looking to add sites for rapid-result tests at nearly 1,000 of its locations by the end of the year. Around 100 of those sites will be up and running by the end of the week.
There's no word if any of those will be in the Louisville area.
The COVID-19 tests won't cost patients anything.
CVS already has more than 4,000 drive-thru test sites at its pharmacies, but patients have to wait two to three days to get results.
