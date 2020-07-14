LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As COVID-19 cases spike in other states, Hoosiers are finding it harder to get test results in a timely fashion.
One woman said she has been waiting two weeks to get test results back from CVS.
The company said that virus cases spiking in places such as Florida and Texas have caused a backlog among testing companies, including those with which CVS contracts.
CVS now projects results to come within five to seven days — rather one to two.
Aria Diagnostics, which has four test sites around Indianapolis and produces test kits, is working on a 48-hour turnaround test.
The company said it saw test kit shortages coming, so it created a manufacturing location in a week. Now it ships thousands of kits around the country, according to a story by Fox59.
The company is in the process of validating a test that would allow people to use their spit to test for the virus.
