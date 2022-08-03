LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Zoo members and subscribers may have had their emails compromised.
The zoo emailed supporters Wednesday that the company it uses to send email communications about programs and events was the victim of a ransomware attack.
WordFly informed the zoo that its supporters' "names, physical addresses, email addresses, membership numbers, and membership levels were acquired by an unauthorized party."
The zoo said in the email that WordFly believes the "unauthorized party" has deleted the data.
"We want to reassure you that we use this service to facilitate email communication and we do not store any sensitive personal information (such as payment card information) with WordFly that could have been involved in this incident," the zoo wrote in the email. "Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to inform you of this incident and remind to you to remain vigilant to the risks of phishing: be cautious of emails, text messages, or phone calls that request that you provide personal information or contain links or attachments, even when originating from trusted individuals or companies."
The zoo apologized for the inconvenience and reminded its patrons to be vigilant of any communication making reference to your relationship with the zoo, which said it never asks for sensitive information like payments through text, email or phone.
Anyone with questions about the breach is asked to visit LouisvilleZoo.org/wordfly.
