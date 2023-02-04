LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dads and daughters took over Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday afternoon, not for baseball, but for dancing.
Dressed in their finest and ready to strut their stuff, more than 700 fathers and their daughters gathered for a time of smiles and memories at the baseball stadium in downtown Louisville.
"To encourage them in their relationships with each other and in building stronger home teams we build a stronger community," Wigginton said.
The fourth annual Dads and Daughters Diamond Dance was hosted by 20 area churches and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Daughters and dads could get professional photos taken, grab a bite to eat and chat with University of Louisville student athletes.
James Bufkin attended the dance for the first time with his daughters Trinity and Zion.
"Just hoping to spend some quality time with my girls and to bond and just have a good time with them," Bufkin said.
The sold-out event had scavenger hunts and lessons teaching dads how to dance with their daughters.
"It's not the girls out dancing and the guys are at the punch table," Wigginton said. "We want them to really have quality intentional time together."
From slow dances to upbeat music, there was something for everyone's dancing palate.
"It means a good bonding time and hopefully good memories of Lydia that is really what I want," Chad Parrott said. "I want her to grow up and remember, 'yeah, my dad used to take me to these things.'"
The girls from young to mid-teens wore their best dresses while their dads or guardians dressed up as well, some even driving from nearby counties. The goal of the event is to strengthen families and to live in the moment.
"I am just realizing how fast time goes by and I just want to cherish every moment of it and take advantage of it,"Bufkin said.
