LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Putting their best foot forward, with the hope of winning a national title.
Nearly 4,500 dancers gathered in downtown Louisville this weekend. It was all for the JAMFest Dance Super Nationals at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
It's the largest all-star dance competition in the country, including a variety of styles ranging from lyrical to hip-hop.
Dancers from all over the country participated, with some dancers traveling from as far as Japan.
The teams are scored and critiqued by a panel of national industry judges.
"We want them to have the best experience, to be able to compete and do something that they love in a fun environment where everything is collegial and everything is supportive, and it's just a really great place for them to come and show off what they've been working so hard for," dance specialist Courtney Vanderheiden said.
Some of the youngest contestants were just three years old.
