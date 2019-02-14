LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville-area police agencies are looking for Anthony Grigsby, who's accused of stealing cars and guns and clipping an officer with a vehicle.
Louisville Metro Police, Kentucky State Police and both the Meade County and Breckinridge County Sheriff's Departments are on his tail.
Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate said Grigsby was involved in three stolen vehicles and two home invasions. Pate said Grigsby is not only wanted, but he's also armed and very dangerous.
"One home that he went into, he stole a shotgun and the people's vehicle," Pate said.
Pate said his deputies approached Grigsby in a stolen car last week, and it led to a high-speed chase and into Meade County.
"Traveling at extremely high rates of speed, it was raining that day, crashed into a utility pole and he jumped out with the shotgun that he had stolen from Breckenridge County," Pate said.
Pate said Grigsby eventually stole another car, but once the suspect crossed into the Metro Louisville area, officers stopped the pursuit, and Grigsby dumped the car at the Circle K on National Turnpike. Pate said he fears someone could get hurt or killed.
"He just had absolutely no regard for human life at all," Pate said. "He was traveling over 100 miles an hour, the roads were wet, passing on curves and hill, running cars off the road..."
According to the Kentucky Online Offender lookup, Grigsby was recently released from prison, where he served time for burglary and receiving stolen property.
LMPD is asking for help from the public on the department's Facebook page, calling Grigsby a "dangerous dude," but Pate has a reminder and warning for anyone who sees Grigsby.
"I've been doing this job for a very long time, and I think he should be considered very dangerous," he said.
All of the police agencies are working together and sharing information.
If you have anything to share or know Grigsby's whereabouts, you can call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
