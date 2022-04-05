LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care opened its community kitchen to tours Tuesday.
The nonprofit organization invited leaders of more than 200 food banks and pantries across the U.S. The tours coincided with Feeding America's National Conference, which is being held at the Omni Louisville hotel from April 4-6.
Dare to Care, which serves 13 surrounding counties, opened the space around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tours Tuesday marked the first time the space has been available for outside browsing.
The Community Kitchen, a 24,000-square-foot facility on South 28th Street in the Parkland neighborhood, provides a number of services and classes for the surrounding neighborhoods.
"We have partnerships with Catholic Charities with our common table, teaching young people culinary arts and opportunities to be able to be chefs," said Vincent James, CEO of Dare to Care CEO. "That's one of about 20 different initiatives that are happening right here in this facility."
The facility allows Dare to Care to expand its meal delivery programs.
"It is critical," James said. "When we built this facility, we wanted to make sure that it was not just something that we wanted. We wanted to know what did the community want. And we built it based on the feedback from the community, and it is so needed. And we've outgrown it in the past two years."
To donate to Dare to Care, click here. To sign up to volunteer, click here.
Related Stories:
- Food insecurity remains a local issue despite economic recovery
- New Dare to Care community kitchen to open in Parkland neighborhood in May
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.