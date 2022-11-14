LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentuckiana food bank is getting a boost from a major grocery store chain to help support its mobile food pantry.
Publix Super Markets Charities is $3.85 million to 22 Feeding America member food banks, including Dare to Care in Louisville.
The nonprofit will receive $175,000, Publix officials said in a news release on Monday.
Because Dare to Care already has a Mobile Food Pantry, the nonprofit said this funding will help "modernize and add to" its existing program, which makes more than 40 stops monthly.
Publix will also stock the mobile pantries with 500,000 pounds of fresh produce in the first year "for individuals living in underserved communities in and around Louisville."
Dare to Care also runs a Zero Hunger Mobile Market with Kroger, which provides groceries for sale in some areas of Louisville considered food deserts.
Dare to Care serves 13 counties: Crawford, Harrison, Floyd, Clark and Washington counties in Indiana, and Jefferson, Bullitt, Spencer, Shelby, Oldham, Henry, Trimble and Carroll counties in Kentucky.
For more information about Dare to Care, to donate or volunteer, or to get help from the nonprofit, click here.
