LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As children and families stay at home in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, routine child checkups and vaccinations have fallen by the wayside.
According to a news release by WellCare of Kentucky, CDC data suggests that the coronavirus pandemic has caused individuals to question the safety of health clinics.
WellCare provides government-sponsored managed care services using Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans.
"As a result, the drop in immunization rates across Kentucky, and the country, are alarming," the news release states. "Now, months later, as protocols such as waiting in cars have been put in place to minimize contact, and the advice has been updated when it comes to childhood vaccines, it is imperative to stay up to date on children's immunizations."
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that among children aged five months, vaccinations have declined from approximately two thirds (66.3 percent) of children during the period from 2016 to 2019, to fewer than half (49.7 percent) in May 2020, according to the news release.
"The CDC reports similar trends among older children as well, with non-influenza vaccination rates decreasing by 21.5 percent for children under 18 years old and younger," the news release states.
Those delays, "put children at greater risk of being susceptible to diseases, or in the case of booster shots, that the resistance to the disease could wane," according to WellCare of Kentucky. As a result, the company suggests parents continue to schedule checkups and get early vaccinations for their children.
"With lower-than-normal vaccination coverage among all age groups, children may be at higher risk for vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, whooping cough, chicken pox and more," said Bill Jones, plan president and CEO of WellCare of Kentucky, in a statement. "Even during these uncertain times, it's important we continue to encourage everyone to protect themselves, including getting immunizations to protect children from preventable health complications."
"Now that some requirements have been eased in the state, it's likely that a catch-up period will coincide with the usual summer rush of students needing updated immunizations for school sand college," he added. "We encourage all parents to schedule immunizations now to ensure children are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases and outbreaks."
