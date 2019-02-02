LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say two people are dead after a crash that involved an ambulance.
The crash happened on East Broadway between Hancock and Jackson Streets.
A MetroSafe supervisor says a call was received Saturday around 3 a.m.
Authorities say the ambulance was headed east on Broadway and was making a left turn onto Hancock Street when it was hit by a vehicle that was going west on Broadway.
The passenger in the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken to University Hospital and was pronounced dead.
Officials say there were 3 EMS employees and one patient inside the ambulance. All four people were taken to University Hospital. The EMS workers had non life- threatening injuries. The condition of the patient is not known.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.