LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a double shooting in the Russell neighborhood.
Police received reports of a shooting at 26th and Broadway just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.
At the scene, officers found two people had been shot near Dino's Food Mart. According to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.
Police say 1 person dead after shooting at Dino’s food mart at 26th/broadway. 2 people shot in car. 1dead, 1 at hospital w non life threatening injuries. No suspects. Police hope witnesses will come fwd w info. People were nearby at events at bars across the street. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/NAVk99zUWc— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) January 21, 2020
The area of 2600 W. Broadway was closed to traffic for officials to investigate the scene.
There are currently no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.