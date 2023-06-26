It's not exactly what you expect to find when you walk into the bathroom.
According to the Columbus Park's Department in Columbus, Indiana, a dead octopus was found hanging out of a toilet in a park bathroom.
A report by FOX 59 cites the department's director, Mark Jones, who confirmed that the animal was found in a bathroom at Mill Race Park Thursday morning.
It was dead when it was found, according to Jones.
Images of the grisly discovery have made the rounds on social media, raising a lot of questions. Authorities don't know where the octopus came from, how it got there or who put it there. It was eventually disposed of.
David Lancaster, who found the octopus, sent images to FOX 59.