LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen was killed and another seriously injured when they were hit by a train near Pope Lick Park Sunday night.
Officers responded to a report of two pedestrians hit by a train at the old train trestle on Taylorsville Road and South Pope Lick Road around 9:30 p.m., according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell says it is believed two teen females were on the train trestle when they were hit by a Norfolk Southern train.
One of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Their exact ages are unclear, and their identities have not been released.
LMPD's Major Crimes unit will handle the investigation.
No other information was immediately available. This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.