LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Operation Santa is in full swing at the United States Postal Service.
As a 109-year-old program now run nationwide, anyone, anywhere in the country can send a letter to Santa and it will be uploaded into the system -- if it’s addressed correctly and has a postage stamp. People can then adopt one, or multiple letters, and purchase gifts to ship.
Letters have been sent in since Nov. 1, but there is still time to get in requests to the big guy before Christmas. Each letter must be sent to Santa's special address by Dec. 10.
Letters must include Santa’s mailing address, complete with ZIP Code, a return address, and a stamp: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. To learn more about Operation Santa, click here.
