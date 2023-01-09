NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- It was standing room only as more than 100 community members packed a board meeting at the Floyd County Library Monday evening.
They were there to debate a book about two men getting married that was read to kids during family story time last week at the library's branch in Galena.
At times, the conversation got heated as there was a big difference of opinion among those who spoke.
The book at the center of the debate, called "Prince and Knight," tells a story of a prince falling in love with a knight after they work together to fight a dragon. At the end of the story, the two men get married.
Debate over whether the book was appropriate for kids fired up on social media and spilled over to the library's Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, where the room was divided.
One attendee said they were in shock over the book choice, while another said they "wouldn't have had to pretend" if they had been read books such as "Prince and Knight" as a child.
Others said their concerns surrounded whether the book is "age-appropriate subject matter" for kids between 4 and 6 years old.
"This is not about censorship, it's about parental rights and a parent has the right to choose, or the guardian, has the right to choose what their small children hear, read, watch on TV," one attendee said.
But another half of the room praised the book, saying books like it are "necessary for kids across the entire spectrum."
"The staff at our libraries are doing the right thing by providing materials representing diverse types of people and family structures that are absolutely present in our community," said another attendee.
Since the debate surrounding the book's contents began, the library has already amended its policy. Books for story time are now put on display 10 minutes before each reading, so parents can decide if they'd like to stay or not. But many argued that 10 minutes isn't enough time. Instead, they want the library to give notice of what book will be read at least 24 hours in advance.
While some called for the policy to be changed, the board took no action during Monday's meeting.
