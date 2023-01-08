FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A debate is brewing in southern Indiana after a book featuring gay characters falling in love was read to kids during story time at Galena Library in Floyd County last week.
Parents on both sides of the issue say they will make their voices heard at a board meeting on Monday night.
The book is called "Prince and Knight." The prince falls in love with the knight after they fend off a dragon, then they get married and live happily ever after.
Parents soon took to social media after learning of the book choice that was made for story time. Library staff members have told friends they've been on the receiving end of many calls from upset citizens.
"I know that they are getting some phone calls and some angry tirades," Katie Caufield, a mother, said.
Caufield supports the book and says it's age appropriate.
"I kind of liken it to this, if it makes sense, you don't look at a book like 'Beauty and the Beast' and think hey, it's OK to kidnap a woman and she'll learn to love you," Caufield said. "In the same way that this book is simply saying two people came together and fell in love."
Others share the same view as Caufield.
"Children need to know that love and people come in all shapes and sizes and have all different expressions of love and I don't see why that's something to be afraid of," Laura Wallace said.
Parents on both sides say they're planning to attend the Floyd County Public Library's Board of Trustees meeting Monday night. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the main library branch on Spring Street.
WDRB News reached out to all board members, as well as the library's director, but hasn't received a response.
The library added a message from Director Melissa Merida on its website noting a change in policy.
The full statement can be read below:
"The Floyd County Library recognizes that we serve a community of over 78,000+ individuals representing diverse backgrounds. In creating our Storytimes, we strive to be inclusive to all of our community members. In response to recent Storytime content concerns, the Library will adjust our process to empower parents/guardians to opt out of material that they feel is not suitable for their child. To allow for this parent empowerment, the books for our Storytime will be put on display ten minutes before each Storytime for parents to see the titles included. As always, attendees may quietly come and go at any time during programs. We just ask that everyone is respectful of all participants.
The Library Leadership and staff appreciate and take seriously the concerns of our Library users and work to find a balance in serving all individuals and do not discriminate in our services."
