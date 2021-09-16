LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Give for Good Louisville is the city's biggest day of local giving and a major fundraiser for many nonprofits in the area.
Delta Dental of Kentucky will contribute one toothbrush for every $1 donated to the Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter, up to 10,000 toothbrushes. Blessings in a Backpack helps feed local elementary school students on weekends.
Give for Good Louisville, hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville, will begin at 12 a.m. Friday and run through 11:59 p.m.
“This partnership is the perfect match to help local students in Louisville,” Kim Holsclaw, managing director of the Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter, said in a press release. “If a school-aged child experiences food insecurity to the point they need our services, chances are high that these families also don’t have the resources available for everyday personal care items, or regular dental visits."
The Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter raised more than $39,000 during last year's event, and the goal this year is $50,000.
To donate to the Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter during Give for Good Louisville, click here.
