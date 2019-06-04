LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works for major changes at the Kentucky Exposition Center, and the demolition of the old Cardinal Stadium is just the beginning.
Demolition crews are clearing the debris from what used to be Louisville's premier outdoor entertainment venue. Soon, for the first time since the stadium was built in 1956, the space will be open.
“We have a footprint there of over two million square feet. That gives us an opportunity to utilize that space,” said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, the state agency that operates the Expo Center.
Kentucky Venues is looking to develop the property through a public-private partnership. It issued a request for proposals last fall.
“And now we're trying to analyze all that. We've had a lot of people interested in partnering, but we want to go through the state process,” Beck told WDRB News.
Beck would not speculate on options for development, but said an announcement could come as early as this fall.
In the meantime, the space will be used during the state fair.
“We'll have tents out there to house horses during the state fair. So you won't see any development at that time,” he said.
The demolition of Cardinal Stadium did reveal another urgent problem. The dilapidated backside of Freedom Hall is now more visible and needs renovation.
Beck said there is no permanent plan, yet.
“We've looked at that, short-term and long-term,” he said. “Do we put banners, signs, electronic signs? What do we do to give that a better appearance until we decide?”
Beck said it cost about $2 million to demolish the stadium, which is about half the expected price tag. He said the savings could be used to improve the Expo Center’s front door.
“One of things we're looking at is the main entrance ... the possibility of having a new entrance to this property. It needs to be updated,” he said.
Kentucky Venues is also exploring ways to improve traffic flow into and around the Expo Center.
“As we look at the possibility of a new front gate, as we look at new traffic patterns, all that will be critical as part of the planning process,” said Beck.
The plans are all very preliminary. But Beck said Kentucky Venues is looking at ways for more revenue - and more jobs - to rise out of the rubble of Old Cardinal Stadium.
