An LGTBQ+ Pride event in Corbin, Kentucky, was temporarily disrupted by protesters brandishing KKK memorabilia and firearms, according to a report by LEX-18.
According to the report, two people protesting against the Pride event approached the group, "shouting homophobic slurs, touting a KKK membership card and exposing their firearms."
LEX-18 reports that the incident was caught on camera and shared across social media.
"Me and my partner worked together to organize a peaceful human rights protest to try to combat some of the legislation going through Kentucky that's trying to attack trans people and LGBTQ across the country," event organizer Trent Osborne told LEX 18.
Police were called and arrived on the scene a short time later. Organizers of the event said the officers de-escalated the situation and told the two men to leave.