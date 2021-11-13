LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of baseball's all-time greats received a special honor in Louisville Friday night.
Derek Jeter, a five-time World Series champion with the New York Yankees and current CEO of the Miami Marlins, received the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory's 2021 Living Legend Award.
"This has been a whirlwind year for me and my family and to cap it off with this award is something special," Jeter said. "When you talk about all the players who have won this award, including my favorite player Dave Winfield, it goes without saying how special this is."
During his playing career, which included the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year award and five Silver Slugger Awards, Jeter used a Louisville Slugger P72 for every at-bat.
During the ceremony, video messages were shared from Winfield, Joe Girardi, Harold Reynolds and Lonnie Ali, the wife of Muhammad Ali.
"As you know, my husband was a legend, but Louisville can have two legends and I welcome you to the family," Lonnie Ali said in the video. "I just want to let you know I wish you the best, you deserve this. You have been a wonderful role model with your Turn 2 Foundation and helping children."
The private event raised money for Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation, which was established by the shortstop in 1996 as a program that promotes academic excellence, leadership development, positive behavior, healthy choices and social change.
Jeter, who finished his career sixth on the all-time hit list, was a 14-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner. In 2000, Jeter became the only player in baseball history to win the World Series MVP and All-Star Game MVP in the same season.
After retiring in 2014, Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, receiving 99.7% of votes, the highest amount ever for the position.
