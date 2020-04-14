CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- At a time when millions of Americans are out of work, many are spending much more time with their pets. Locally-owned pet stores are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 now as well.
Pet stores are considered “essential businesses” and have remained opened during the coronavirus pandemic, though many dog grooming salons have closed.
“A lot of people will feed their pets before they feed themselves,” said Brent Poyner, who owns Greentree Pet Center, in Clarksville.
The business has been open for nearly five decades, and despite businesses laying off workers, Poyner still has all of his 11 employees.
“I’ve never missed a payroll in 46 years and I am not planning on starting now,” said Poyner, whose business focuses more on smaller pets and exotics.
At Scottsburg Pet Center, owner and sole employee Josie Turner said business has dropped nearly 20%.
“I don’t care about making a lot of money as long as I can provide a service to the community and take care of the critters,” she said.
Turner, who has been at her currently location downtown for 25 years, said more people are coming in for pet staples and less for non-essential items.
Turner, who closes her store one day a week to take care of her mother, said being at home is the safest option, but she also knows customers rely on her.
“It kind of puts you between a rock and a hard place. I don’t know what else to do,” Turner said.
She hopes people will be allowed to return to work before essential mom and pop businesses are forced to close – possibly for good. Although her store is seeing fewer customers, she’s grateful to be open at all.
“You never know from one day to the next what’s going to go on, and I don’t think anybody else does, either,” Turner said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.