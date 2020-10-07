LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County family is desperate to find a missing loved one.
Justin Burt, 32, disappeared in early September. He's yet to be found.
Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar said he's about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 185 pounds with multiple tattoos on his arms.
“He was actually last seen on the third day of September, late in the night and early morning," Sholar said.
From T-shirts to social media and word of mouth, family members have been using every tool available to help find Burt. And now, detectives with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office are part of the search for Burt and answers.
“On Saturday, Sept. 5, Deputy Joseph Rogers took a missing persons report from the Burt family,” Sholar said.
Family members and sheriff’s detectives say Burt was last seen leaving his mother's house on Angelina Road, not far from East Blue Lick Road. .
Police don’t believe Burt was taken against his will but believe he may be in danger because of what he left behind.
“That’s one of the reasons we have determined he’s in danger is that there is medication he has been prescribed and needs to be taking it," Sholar said.
Sholar said they’ve also not been able to confirm reports of gunfire in the area on the night Burt disappeared.
If you have any information about Burt, please call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at 502-543-2514
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.