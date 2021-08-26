LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An affordable housing developer is looking for a new headquarters in Jefferson County.
After outgrowing its space on South 4th Street in Old Louisville, LDG Multifamily is looking for a new space without having to leave town, according to a news release from the Kentucky governor's office.
“Our decision to keep our headquarters in Louisville and expand our local workforce reflects our long-term goal of remaining a Louisville-based organization and our belief that leaders in this community are committed to developing innovative solutions to address the need for more affordable housing,” said Mark Lechner, co-founder and co-principal of LDG.
The company plans to invest $10.75 million to buy and renovate a space that will house existing and new staff. The company plans to add 50 new positions over the next 10 years, with an average salary of $85,000 for each of those new employees.
LDG hopes to move into the space by June 2022.
