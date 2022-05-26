LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good news for "Hamilton" fans who want to see the show but can't afford to pay full price.
A digital lottery for a chance to buy tickets for $10 opens Friday. A limited number of tickets will sold at that price before each performance at the Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall.
Here's how it works:
The first available digital lottery is set to open at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, and close at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 2, for tickets to performances June 7-12.
Here's how to enter:
- Use the official app for "Hamilton," now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).
- You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
- The lottery will open at 11 a.m. ET two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. ET the day prior to the performance.
- Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).
- No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
- Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
- Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
- Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. ET the day prior to the performance are forfeited.
- Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.
Additional Rules:
Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.
Since "Hamilton" contains some strong language, the show is recommended for ages 10+. Infants are not allowed in the theater. Children 4 years of age and above are permitted but must have their own ticket.
Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final – no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.
COVID-19 policies will apply. Check the theater’s website for details and information.
To purchase full-price tickets, click here. Officials said there is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account. Tickets range in cost from $59 to $199, not including fees, with premium seating available starting at $249. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.
