LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal prosecutors from the U.S. Southern District of New York have filed charges against more than two dozen trainers, veterinarians and drug representatives alleging an illegal scheme to administer performance-enhancing drugs to racehorses -- including the trainer of Maximum Security, the colt who finished first in last year's Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference.
Court documents say trainer Jason Servis worked with others "to procure and administer adulterated and misbranded PEDs ... for the purpose of doping several racehorses under Servis' control, including Maximum Security."
A March 5 intercepted phone call between Servis and fellow defendant Jorge Navarro recorded Servis recommending a performance-enhancing substance called "SGF" to Navarro, stating, "I've been using it on everything almost."
Another intercepted call includes Servis talking to veterinarian Kristian Rhein about plans to mask drugs given to Maximum Security before the 2019 Pegasus Stakes.
"They don't even have a test for it," Rhein is heard telling Servis. ". . . There's no test for it in America."
Later that day, Servis is alleged to have discussed Maximum Security's subsequent drug test with another vet, who agreed to falsify records to show the the horse had received a different drug instead of the banned substance.
"Over the course of the scheme, participants manufactured, purchased, sold, shipped, delivered, received and administered thousands of units of PEDs for use on racehorses," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman wrote in charging documents.
Among those charged is Michael Kegley Jr., a sales director for Kentucky-based MediVet Equine.
The participants in the scheme were working to obtain prize money in races around the U.S. and the world, including in Kentucky, using banned substances to enhance the performance of horses, "to the detriment and risk of the health and well-being of the racehorses.”
One critic of the industry's response to widespread equine deaths and the failure to address doping concerns is Marty Irby, a longtime horseman who now serves as executive director of Animal Wellness Action. He said today's indictments are "a critical step" on the way to addressing issues.
“Unscrupulous trainers that drug horses are not only putting animals and jockeys at risk of life and limb, but they are rigging the system and making a mockery of anyone who bets based on their knowledge of the athletes involved,” Irby said. “The betting public will no longer tolerate the racing industry’s drug addiction, and we applaud the Department of Justice for stopping doping abuses. What more evidence does Congress need to step up and pass comprehensive legislation to end performance-enhancing drugs in American racing?”
