MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Residents and tourists of Madison, Indiana, will be getting another place to buy groceries and household products.
According to Mayor Bob Courtney, the city has plans for a Dollar General Market to fill a void downtown at 120 East Second Street, locally known as the Ruler building.
"This property is in the heart of the City of Madison's Cultural Arts District which is also in the central area of our Historic District, just one block off the riverfront," said Courtney.
The mayor said a grocery store used to occupy the space there for decades, but it closed in 2018.
"It really left a void in downtown, particularly in the quality of life here," he said.
Since 2020, the city has been collecting data and working on plans to bring a grocery store back to the area. According to a news release, the city bought the property in the spring of 2021 to maintain site control.
"We crossed a major threshold yesterday," Courtney told WDRB News on Wednesday afternoon. "Which was entering into an agreement with Rafferty Development, LLC, as well as a contract to sell the property to them."
Courtney said he hopes construction can begin this October, and the store is expected to open in April of 2024.
According to the release, the developer will purchase the property for $525,000 and will be responsible for the exterior based on city renderings as well as incorporating public arts into the project.
The city will contribute $350,000 toward site improvements and will invest in other improvements to the Mulberry Street and the Second Street area, including lighting, sidewalks, paved roads, and planting of trees and flowers.
