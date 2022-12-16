LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman collecting donations for families displaced by a recent fire said the community response has been great so far.
The fire happened at the Watterson Lakeview Apartments in the city's Jacobs neighborhood on Dec. 8.
Eight families, including 11 children, lost everything. One person was killed and several others were taken to the hospital.
Shena Newman organized a donation drive to help the families. Speaking from firsthand experience, Newman said she knows how difficult it is for families to rebuild after losing everything to a fire.
Newman said this is a small step forward to help the families.
"The support for these families, this is not a short-term, it is definitely a long-term, it's a journey," she said.
Donations are still being collected for the families. They can be dropped off at the West End Baptist Church on 4th Street between 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. They are still in need of houseware items and electronics.
To donate, click here. To volunteer for the donation drive, click here.
