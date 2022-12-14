LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is trying to support families devastated after a fire destroyed several units of an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood on Dec. 8.
According to Louisville Fire, one person died and at least three adults and three children were taken to the hospital due to the fire on West Wheatmore Drive at Watterson Lakeview Apartments off Manslick Road near Crums Lane.
Officials confirmed Wednesday that one of the victims is still in critical condition. There has not been an update on the condition of anyone else taken to the hospital.
Several days after the fire, the damage at Watterson Lakeview Apartments is the one of the first things seen while pulling into the complex. On Wednesday, rain leaked into the charred exterior of the building revealing what was left of the structure.
"When our crews pulled on scene, not only did they have the two floors on fire, the fire was coming through the roof," Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper said on Dec.8.
Shena Newman lives nearby the apartment complex. On the morning of the fire, she could tell something was wrong.
"I live close enough to be able to hear the sirens, you just never know what those sirens are," Newman said. "It was a surreal experience to see the building. It was still smoldering even a day later."
The multi-unit apartment fire weighed heavily on Newman's heart. She said decades ago, she lost her own home due to a fire.
"I've lost everything in a fire and I know exactly how they're feeling when it's like -- I don't even have a pair of socks to put on," Newman said.
While Newman doesn't live at the apartment complex or know any of the victims in the fire, she knows what it feels like to need someone to lean on. Now, she's showing the impact a stranger can make when its on their heart to do something kind for others.
"I don't know their names, I don't know anything about them or their backgrounds," Newman said. "I just feel like, I don't need to know you directly to know that you need help."
Newman, along with a donation drive co-organizer Tonya Scott, is now working with the apartment complex to learn what several displaced families need. According to Newman, she's been told eight families were displaced, with 11 children in all.
"These kids will be impacted for the rest of their lives, but what if we as Louisville stood up and said, 'you're still going to have Christmas,'" Newman said.
A statement from the Watterson Lakeview management team thanked efforts like Newman's in helping families during this time:
This is a difficult time for the apartment community. We are deeply saddened by the injuries and loss of life and are working together to respond to the destruction caused by this fire. The property management and leadership teams continue to engage and cooperate with officials as they continue their assessment of the incident.
Currently, the property management team is focused on coordinating resources for the affected families. The team is immensely grateful for the community support in the wake this tragedy, especially to community members who are selflessly gathering donations for the families who have lost so much. Several families are expected to return to the apartment community this week; we are certain that the donations will be immensely helpful as the families move into their new apartments. Members of the property management team will be at the event on Saturday.
According to information provided along with that statement, the fire was confined to a 16-unit building at the property. Out of the 16 units, 12 units were occupied by residents. Out of those 12 units, four are occupiable, and those families were able to return home.
An update from Louisville Fire Wednesday confirmed that the fire is still under investigation. Cooper said investigators believe the fire began in a first floor unit.
Newman said the property manager at the apartment complex has helped her gather a wish list from each of the families displaced by the fire. The items are now on an Amazon list she has created connected to a QR code.
Newman is hoping the Louisville community will show up with donations this weekend at the West End Baptist Church. The dates and times to drop off donations are as followed: Friday, Dec. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Newman said volunteers are also needed to help sort the donations.
"If I live in that community, I should be there for my neighbor," Newman said. "They can now tell the story to say you know what, my city showed up for me."
To donate, click here. To volunteer for the donation drive, click here.
