LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least died Thursday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper said three adults and three children were taken to the hospital. There is no word on how badly each was injured. Neighbors tell WDRB that at least one of the children was a toddler.
The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. on West Wheatmore Drive at Watterson Lakeview Apartments off Manslick Road near Crums Lane. Crews arrived in less than five minutes. When a WDRB News team arrived on scene, there were flames and smoke coming out of the roof.
Cooper said the first and second floor buildings were heavily involved. Cars in the parking lot caught fire. Firefighters made several rescues and multiple self-rescues were made, including some jumping from windows.
Louisville Fire called for a second alarm around 6:03 a.m., and more than 60 firefighters responded.
The fire kept igniting just after 6:30 a.m. as crews continued to battle the flames. Crews were able to put the fire out at 6:42 a.m.
Multiple units were damaged. The Louisville arson unit is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.