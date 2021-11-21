LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of people in Bardstown gathered on Sunday to send Christmas cheer to U.S. military personnel overseas.
Cindy Culver, whose husband is serving with the National Guard in Qatar helping refugees from Afghanistan, organized the community event.
She heard from her husband that many people in his unit haven't been getting care packages, so Culver had an idea to collect Christmas stockings. That idea spread from her family throughout the community.
"Pretty much just anybody that wanted to help was invited to come out today and it looks like we've got a huge crowd," Culver said.
Donations for soldiers and toys for the children from Afghanistan were collected at the Civic Center on Third Street.
"Especially at Christmas, most of them it's the first time away from their family," Culver said. "Especially my husband, this is the first time he's ever been away from us at Christmas time, so it helps us get through Christ because we know we're making a difference over there too. It's making our holidays brighter too."
Dozens of people spent Sunday packing up the holiday gifts.
The group expects to send at least 50 stuffed stockings, along with all the other toys and gifts that were donated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.