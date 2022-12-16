LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is asking if you could help save her life.
Julie Tyrell is a mother of two who is need of a lifesaving bone marrow donation. According to her family, Tyrell was first diagnosed with thymoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2019. After multiple rounds of chemo, a successful surgery removed a large mass in her chest and she was deemed cancer-free.
But last July, another trip to the doctor led to another diagnosis, this time with Leukemia. To fight it, Tyrell now needs a bone marrow transplant, and is asking for help.
To find out if you could be a match, her family and Be The Match are hosting a free donor drive on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the American Legion on West Main Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Those who attend the drive will be able to have their cheeks swabbed for free. Those will then be tested to determine whether they are a match to donate to Tyrell.
