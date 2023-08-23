LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of Dosker Manor Apartments say they are living with major problems that are being ignored, including roaches, leaks, black mold and bed bugs.
Now some are calling for the people in charge to be fired.
Nona White, a 19-year resident, said her apartment has mold, peeling wallpaper, possible water damage and a hole under the sink.
"I can't use that bathroom at all," she said.
White said she's afraid to spend too much time in the bathroom and uses the kitchen sink to clean up.
"Bathe, brush my teeth, wash up my face in the kitchen sink -- I ain't never heard something like that," she said.
The apartments are subsidized housing with low-rent costs intended for seniors, like White, and disabled community members.
White said she has complained to Dosker Manor management for years.
"They not doing nothing about it," she said.
But now she's sick and wonders if the mold has anything to do with it.
"I'm real sick," she said. "I don't know if it's from that. It's gotta be from some of that. It's gotta be because I have pains all up in here and I can't hardly eat."
She said she is visiting a doctor next week and her daughter is trying to help her move to a different subsidized housing location.
The problems don't stop inside the units. Plenty of repairs are also needed in community areas.
Dehydrated feces was clearly visible in one of the stairwells and residents say both feces and urine are normal occurrences. Additionally, maggots were visible in a mechanical room on the first floor.
WDRB's Monica Harkins approached the complex's management office for comment, but the office staff said any questions or concerns would have to go to the main office: the Louisville Metro Housing Authority.
Executive director Lisa Osanka later issued a statement saying the agency has initiated investigations into seven complaints of mold.
But several members of Louisville Metro Council are calling for Osanka to be fired, saying she isn't doing enough for the hundreds of people who live there because they can't afford to live anywhere else.
"Louisville Metro Housing Authority should be considered slum lords," said councilmember Paula McCraney, D-District 7.
Councilmember Jecorey Arthur, I-District 4, is calling on anyone who has concerns about these living conditions to come to the next Louisville Metro Housing Authority meeting which is Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m. The housing authority said there's a maximum of eight people who can speak according to policy, and it's first-come, first-serve. The number to sign up is 502-569-3420.
The full statement from Osanka is as follows:
"The mission of Louisville Metro Housing Authority (LMHA) is to set a standard of operational excellence in providing quality, affordable housing opportunities for residents to achieve self-sufficiency and an enhanced quality of life, and collaborating with community partners to build strong, viable neighborhoods.
The Louisville Metro Housing Authority Property Management team operates almost 2,800 units and strives to maintain all these units to the local Property Maintenance Code as well as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s inspection standards. In addition, about 1,000 units are managed by third party Property Managers which are held to these same standards.
Last Friday (August 18th, 2023) LMHA received notice of concerns at seven specific units at the 685-unit Dosker Manor apartments. All seven expressed concerns of possible mold and two expressed concerns about bugs.
While previously unreported to Property Management, stated concerns about mold in three units were received by LMHA that Friday. Earlier this week LMHA Property Maintenance staff inspected the units and arranged for LMHA’s environmental testing consultant to test those units this Friday, August 25th.
LMHA Property Maintenance staff inspected three additional units and no indicators of mold were identified.
The final unit had previously been tested for mold and the environmental testing consultant recommended the resident be temporarily relocated for one day for an abatement contractor to remediate the unit. Property Management is currently making arrangements with that one tenant to schedule this temporary relocation.
In addition, LMHA licensed Exterminators attempt to inspect every unit on a quarterly basis. In the two units that complained of bugs last Friday only minor indications of bugs were identified, and proper treatment was provided and follow up will be scheduled as needed. LMHA schedules quarterly inspections of units by exterminators because we know that preventive efforts in partnership with residents is key in addressing pests.
We encourage any LMHA resident with property maintenance concerns to directly report their concerns right away so work orders can be completed. For Dosker Manor residents the number to call for all work orders during business hours, after hours, as well as emergencies is 502-569-4818.
-Lisa Osanka, Executive Director, LMHA"
Osanka did not comment on the calls for her resignation.
Congressman Morgan McGarvey, D-KY District 3, toured Dosker Manor Thursday and said he hopes to bring the conditions to the attention of Congress.
"The conditions at Dosker Manor are just unacceptable. They really are appalling. When you go there and meet with residents and they show you the mold, the bed bugs, the problems that are going on there. Those have to be fixed," he said.
He said he hopes for local, state and federal governments to work together on long term solutions for addressing affordable housing in Louisville.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.